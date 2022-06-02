SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.45. The company had a trading volume of 244,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$23.64 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8796803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.28%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

