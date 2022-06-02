Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $12.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.00. 160,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,333. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.61. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

