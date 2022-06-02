SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00089248 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

