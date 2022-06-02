Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $21.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.50 ($27.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$22.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

