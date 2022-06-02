Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

