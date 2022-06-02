Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will announce $180.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $811.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $871.81 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $892.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.41 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOVO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $46,501,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,081,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

