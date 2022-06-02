SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Boosted by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 173.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.0% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.20. The stock had a trading volume of 340,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

