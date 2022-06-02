Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$62.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY traded up C$0.84 on Monday, reaching C$45.22. 5,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$37.88 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.