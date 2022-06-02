Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.88 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 43,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,481. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $383.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

