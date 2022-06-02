Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) is 12 West Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr comprises 4.1% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 2.28% of Sprinklr worth $92,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,110,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. 2,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,938. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

