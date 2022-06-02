Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 16,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 974,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares in the company, valued at $29,864,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,231 shares of company stock worth $7,932,611 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 79.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

