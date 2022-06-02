Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.06). Square posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.70.

SQ opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,140,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $8,877,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

