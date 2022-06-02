Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $299.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.56 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $312.52.

