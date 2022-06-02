Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $13.98 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1,669.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,407 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Leidos worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

