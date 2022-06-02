Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 123,044 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 469.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,044 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $3,883,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $3,143,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Allstate by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

