Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,435 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,726 shares of company stock worth $21,108,284 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPRX opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

