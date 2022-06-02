Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 107,032 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8,370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $360,138. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Argus increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

DTE opened at $132.56 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

