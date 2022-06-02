Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Floor & Decor worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

