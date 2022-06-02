Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,179 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

