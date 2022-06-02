Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,933,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $748,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH stock opened at $240.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.90. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $215.23 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.