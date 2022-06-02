Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Reaches $0.0757 on Top Exchanges

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $36,645.57 and approximately $29.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,794.23 or 1.00008688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,268 coins and its circulating supply is 484,159 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

