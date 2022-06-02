Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.98

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 4192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.34) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.72) to GBX 620 ($7.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.82) to GBX 510 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

