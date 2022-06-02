Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.98

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 4192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.34) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.72) to GBX 620 ($7.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.82) to GBX 510 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.