Standard Family Office LLC Invests $26,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vertiv by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

