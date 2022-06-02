Starlink Reaches Market Cap of $43.32 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Starlink has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Starlink has a total market cap of $43.32 million and $4.06 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

