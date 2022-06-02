State Street Corp Buys 299,666 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $527,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

