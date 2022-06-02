State Street Corp Buys 419,989 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $575,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $71,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.