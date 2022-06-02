State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.82% of Sealed Air worth $481,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

