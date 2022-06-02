State Street Corp Has $420.17 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,246 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $420,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

