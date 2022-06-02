State Street Corp Has $488.47 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Street Corp raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.15% of TransUnion worth $488,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 371,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,087,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

