State Street Corp Has $551.74 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.31% of Old Republic International worth $551,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 13,720 shares of company stock worth $326,227 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

