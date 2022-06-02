State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.87% of Owens Corning worth $442,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $107.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

