State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 886,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $511,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNO opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

