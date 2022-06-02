State Street Corp Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Street Corp increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $457,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

