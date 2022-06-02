State Street Corp Purchases 35,801 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $537,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $278.52 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

