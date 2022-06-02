State Street Corp Sells 142,227 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,068,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,227 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.10% of Henry Schein worth $548,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

HSIC opened at $84.28 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

