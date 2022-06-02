Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 407 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KLA were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

KLA stock traded up $9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.77. 18,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,987. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.55. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

