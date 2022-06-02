Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 5,875 Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,714. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Central Securities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.