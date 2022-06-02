Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,121. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

