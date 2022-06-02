Stephens Inc. AR Has $230,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Shares of EMD stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

