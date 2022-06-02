Stephens Inc. AR Has $255,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BSMM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $25.61.
