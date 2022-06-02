Stephens Inc. AR Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,310 shares of company stock worth $3,475,206 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

