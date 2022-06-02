Stephens Inc. AR Has $283,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 177,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,485. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

