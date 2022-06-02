Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cactus were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 31.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,282 shares of company stock worth $26,659,370. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.81. 11,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,433. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

