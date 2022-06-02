Stephens Inc. AR Invests $222,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000.

RCD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,358. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

