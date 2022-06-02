Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 7,253 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TRN traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 39,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

