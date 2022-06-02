Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,410. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

