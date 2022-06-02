Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,108 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cognex were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of CGNX traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,444. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

