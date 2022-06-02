Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Position Lifted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,341 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $55,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 99,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,919. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.88 million, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

