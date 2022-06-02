StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $113.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

