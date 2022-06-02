StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

